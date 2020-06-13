The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has eulogised President Muhammadu Buhari for the honour of renaming the National Stadium after the winner of the acclaimed June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief Moshood Abiola, describing the president as a man who chose to walk the path many failed to.

In his welcome address at the first anniversary of the renaming and the unveiling of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the minister disclosed that the occasion was an attestation of the president’s vision and mission of giving recognition to worthy citizens while encouraging the younger generation to join him in building a “strong, virile and indivisible nation.”

While also describing the late MKO Abiola as a great Pan Africanist and a great lover and promoter of sports, he said, “Abiola was a consummate sports lover. He invested his time and resources in sports development, particularly football. Not many sports administrators will forget Abiola in a hurry.

“It is, therefore, fitting and proper for President Buhari to have named our national stadium, an iconic monument, after such an illustrious citizen and a lover of sports. This renaming, beyond its symbolism, will remain a reminder through time of the indelible footprints Chief Abiola left in our political and sports development as a nation.”

The president was represented at the occasion by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Musa Bello.