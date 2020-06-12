Mr Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, on Friday described Chief M.K.O Abiola as Nigeria’s martyr for democracy that must be continuously celebrated.

Oluomo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta to commemorate June 12 and Democracy Day celebration.

The speaker said that late MKO Abiola was known for his sincerity of purpose, selfless service and honesty, adding that it was important for Nigeria leaders to emulate such qualities.

He said that June 12, 1993 election remained the freest, fairest and most peaceful election, adding that it symbolised Nigerians’ wish to be free and democratic in all ramifications of life.

“June 12 symbolises the quest of Nigerians to be free and democratic in all ramifications of life and Nigerians are still resilience, dedicated and committed to that day.

“MKO Abiola remains the matyr of democracy in Nigeria, it symbolises everything we want to say about Nigeria democracy,” he said.

Oluomo appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 as the real day to celebrate Nigeria’s democracy.

He urged the president to keep doing everything he promised Nigerians by working within the limit of the law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, Mr Azeez Adeyemi, National Public Relations Officer, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said it was important for Nigerians, irrespective of religious or tribal affiliations, to unite to sustain the nation’s democracy.

Adeyemi told NAN that Nigeria leaders should not allow the democracy late Abiola fought for to be under threat.

He urged Nigerians to continue to operate with utmost sincerity of purpose to sustain our nascent democracy.

“We should always remember that MKO Abiola paid a maximum sacrifice with his life for this democracy to come alive.

“This is enough reason for us to unite and join hands to reposition and restore the lost glory of this country so that the labour of our heroes past, will never be in vain,” he said. (NAN)