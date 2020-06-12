Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A human rights activist, Saka Waheed has lamented that the vision of the winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief Moshood Olawale Abiola for Nigeria has not been realized many years after his death.

Saka said Abiola stood for abolition of poverty and hunger and the present administration in the country, according to him is not bothered with poverty ravaging the country.

He said Abiola during his life time did all he could to make life comfortable for the people, and therefore advised President Mohammadu Buhari to do same in the interest of Abiola’s memory.

The rights activist said recognizing June 12 as democracy day was not enough, but for the Federal Government to implement all the agenda of late Abiola.

In the same vein, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu said the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day exemplifies the readiness Buhari to lead the country on the path of democratic ethos for which the symbol of the struggle paid the supreme sacrifice.

He said “It goes beyond this symbolic recognition celebrated with declaration of public holiday. It represents the revalidation of hope. It signifies the commencement of the journey towards national rebirth. It holds the message of altruistic service. It celebrates the triumph of resilience. It is a deft stroke on the canvass of justice. It is a veritable galvaniser towards the actualization of the national aspiration for development. It calls for renewed dedication to serve the fatherland.

“We are acutely aware of the grinding poverty in the land. Our Administration has continued to forge ahead in the discharge of the onerous mandate of service liberally given by the good people of the State. Unshaken in the belief that the welfare of the people should be the directive principle of state policy, we are determined to continue to serve the people. It is a great privilege to be entrusted with the responsibility to bring succour to the downtrodden. We do not intend to betray it. We have been able to touch virtually all sectors despite paucity of funds,” he added.