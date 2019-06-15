Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2019 election, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), said June 12 presidential election was more credible that the 2019 presidential poll.

He noted that the adoption of June 12 as democracy day is long overdue and said it wasn’t an APC affair. Useni stated this yesterday after the hearing of his governorship petition at the tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State.

“To me, June 12 election was more credible than the 2019 presidential election,” he said. “We should have been celebrating June 12 long time ago as our democracy day, I am in PDP and I don’t want people to take June 12 as an APC affair. Everybody knows what happened.”

Gen. Useni noted that he was one of the closest associates of Chief MKO Abiola, whom he defended in several quarters during the argument raging on at that particular period in history to the end that if Abiola became president, he was going to pay himself all the debts that government owed him.