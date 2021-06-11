From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Nigerian Students and Youth Association, (NISAYA), yesterday, vowed to embark on mass protest against the state of the nation against all odds even if other groups tend to bow out.

the national spokesperson for the group, Comrade Osemudamen Elvis Ogbidi, made the vow through his recorded voice message sent to newsmen via his cell phone in Benin City.

Comrade Ogbidi said Nigerian youth should see June 12 as a day to demand for a better Nigeria of their dreams and should not allow themselves to be intimidated by anyone not to have come out and express their views on how they wanted the country to be governed.

Ogbidi said the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has not been fair to the youth of the nation stressing that all means for them to survive have been hindered by the federal government through unfriendly policies citing the recent ban placed on Twitter.

He said any effort made by the federal government to scuttle the proposed June 12 protest, is a clear violation of the Nigerian constitution that guarantees the freedom of association and speech.

He said if the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) have decided not to participate in the June 12 protest, NISAYA would go ahead with it just as he appealed to them not to allow it to be hijacked by hoodlums.

He called on the law enforcement agencies not to allow themselves to be used as agents of oppression noting that the issues being canvassed are for the wellbeing of all.