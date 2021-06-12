From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Palpable peace was witnessed on Saturday in parts of Delta State apparently as a result of the last-minute cancellation of national wide protest by students.

Our correspondent observed that the state capital, Asaba, and other cities of Warri, Sapele, Ughelli, Agbor, Kwale were peaceful with unhindered human and vehicular movements.

The State Police Command had also warned against any form of gathering with placards by people.

There was free vehicular movement, except for a few shops that closed to businesses for fear of being attacked.

The ever-busy Nnebisi Road and Summit Road has the usual vehicular traffic just as the popular Ogbogonogo Market was opened to businesses.

However, the Benin-Asaba expressway was without the usual heavy traffic.

Armed policemen and other security agents were seen patrolling major cities and towns.