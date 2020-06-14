Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the 2020 Democracy Day and called for concerted efforts in the fight against insecurity in Katsina, Borno and Taraba States.

He noted that Buhari has made remarkable achievements in the battle against insecurity, corruption and diversification of the country’s economy for the prosperity of the people.

Rev. Pam in a press statement issued in Jos yesterday congratulated President Buhari, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Nigerians as the country marked the 2020 Democracy Day.

He expressed gratitude to God for keeping Nigeria under one indivisible entity and urged the leaders to prioritize the interest of the masses above self-interest.