Lawal Abiodun, Abeokuta

As Nigerians mark the 26th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo has commended President Muhammad Buhari and the 8th National Assembly for taking a bold step in redressing part of the injustice committed by the military in the annulment of the freest and fairest election ever conducted in the history of the country.

Oluomo, who gave the commendation in a good will message to Nigerians, especially the past and present heroes and heroines of democracy, noted that President deserved to be applauded for his assent to the Public Holiday (Amendment) Bill to give legal backing for the commemoration of June 12, as democracy day.

He explained that the new law, which accommodated June 12 as a national public holiday, thereby replacing May 29, was an indication that the president remained committed to national integrity, cohesion and democratic principles all aimed at building a nation devoid of injustice, tribal and sectional differences.

The speaker described the president’s gesture as an affirmation of the noble son of Africa, Nigeria, the South West and particularly Ogun State, who championed reparation for the entire Africa, Bashorun Moshood Abiola’s victory at the1993 polls as undisputable, hence, his post humours national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, the highest national honour in the country.

He assured the people of the state and his associates in the human rights world of his commitment, saying he alongside his colleague-lawmakers of the 9th legislature would continue to protect democratic ideals towards engendering good and credible governance for the benefit of the people of the state.

He noted that “as one of the foot soldiers of the late human rights crusader, Chief Gani Faweinmi,” he acknowledged the supreme sacrifice which Abiola and other martyrs of democracy paid in the struggle for the actualisation of June 12 and the entrenchment of democratic government in the nation.

The speaker assured that the 9th legislative under his leadership would complement the efforts of the executive arm in the execution of policies and programmes geared towards improving the socio-economic well being of the people of the state.