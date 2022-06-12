From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate under the umbrella of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) , Prince Adewole Adebayo has charged Nigerians to be united to beat all division as they did 29 years ago.

He gave this charge in his message to Nigerians to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day.

Adebayo however, extend his gratitude to the family of Late MKO Abiola and all Democratic who worked for the victory of that election and the actualization after annulment.

He said: ” Here again is an opportunity, let us believe in Nigeria, let us know that the hour of redemption has come.

” On behalf of members of the Social Democratic Party, I wish you all Happy Democrat Day, we want you all to have faith and more hope in Nigeria.”

