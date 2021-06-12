Daniel Kanu

Justice and Equity for Peace and Unity Initiative (JEPUIN), has urged those planning to embark on street protests for June 12 (today) democracy day to exercise restraint because of the danger it portends.

The group cautioned that the protest could be hijacked and may end in violence.

JEPUIN is the premier collective of patriotic Nigerians who are determined to do all that is necessary to keep Nigeria united as a truly just and equitable democracy as articulated by the founding fathers in the 1963 Republican Constitution, which was embraced by all Nigerians via a plebiscite.

JEPUIN made the call during a brief interface with journalists in Lagos yesterday (Friday, June 11th) as the group’s scribe, Comrade Tony .I. Uranta who spoke for JEPUIN appealed to those poised for the protest.

JEPUIN pleaded with those preparing to protest to have a re-think bearing in mind the dire consequences of violent street protest.

According to JEPUIN “those planning to engage in nationwide protests on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy day should also note that the consequences of street protests might be dire.

The group advised protesters to engage in other forms of civil action that would be less prone to end in violence.

JEPUIN commended the National Association of Nigerian Students for shelving their planned protest on June 12, while urging other youths and civil groups nationwide to jettison the idea of street protests, that could backfire into violence as past streets protests have evidenced.

The group observed that “though the myriads of challenges in the country might seem overwhelming, they were not insurmountable, if all Nigerians would join forces: and, help encourage the Federal Government and security agencies to do the needful.

“The efforts of prominent Nigerians includingg leaders in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) who were at the forefront of the fight to enthrone democracy would be undermined if youths for whom the fight was for would take to the streets to protest rather than reflect on the day.

“As members of NADECO/NALINCON, I still have great hopes that the democracy we fought for has come to stay.

“Nigerian youths must begin to think beyond ethnic and religious lines on how to move the nation forward rather than being used by some disgruntled elements, ethnic lords to unleash terror on the nation,”.

JEPUIN, however, urged parents, guardians, traditional rulers, leaders of thought, and others to caution their wards, domains against joining in protests on the streets, as it could be detrimental to all.

Comrade Uranta, JEPUIN convener and scribe, however, extolled the virtues and courageous investment in sufferings by some great activists and June 12 agitators now late such as Dr. Tunji Braithwaitte, Dr. Frederick Fasheun and Commodore Ndubusi Kanu, Mr. Yinka Odumakin among others,

He noted that their efforts to enshrine democracy, for which they were jailed and pilloried, should not be in vain.

June 12, a significant landmark in the political history of Nigeria was declared as Nigeria’s Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

The declaration came decades after agitations by Nigerians and Civil Society Groups that the day should be set aside to honour late Chief M.K.O Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election that was annulled by then military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd.).