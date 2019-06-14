Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chairman, Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Innocent Solomon, has called for the immediate return of the country to the path of core national values of discipline and patriotism.

In a statement issued in Jalingo, to mark the Democracy Day celebration, Solomon also canvassed social justice and religious tolerane for peace and development to hold sway in the country.

He said the decay in Nigeria’s national values is responsible for the rising spate of killings, kidnapping and other security challenges across the country.

Solomon said Nigeria must not degenerate into a lawless society where outlaws rule, but must be a country of law and order where sound moral values and democratic principles are upheld and respected.

“As we mark Democracy Day, we seek a return to the path of our national values. We must show love to one another and be willing to sacrifice for our country. We must be fair and just in the treatment of people by ensuring equal opportunities to all irrespective of religious, political or ethnic differences.”