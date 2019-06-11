Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former governor of Kaduna State, and chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe, Abdulkadir Musa, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate why June 12, 1993 election was annulled and declare those behind the annulment as having committed treasonable felony.

Balarabe Musa who was the first executive governor of Kaduna State stated this while addressing newsmen in his Kaduna residence.

Recalled that the late business Mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola was the presumed winner of the election.

However, the former governor of Kaduna State added that those who masterminded the annulment of the election should be described as unpatriotic fellows.

According to him, the annulment of June 12 had done more damage to the country than good, saying that the question on why the election was annulled must be answered by those who did it.

“Every other election that comes after June 12, 1993, was never free, fair and credible.

“The ghost of June 12 will continue to hurt the country if the governments fail to rise and correct the mistake of the past.

“Democracy is the supreme will of the people, and for the fact that we have 20 years of uninterrupted democracy does not mean we have supreme will of the people.”

While commending President Buhari for recognising June 12, he argued that the transition between the then military head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar, to the former president Olusegun Obasanjo was not a true democracy.

“ From the past administration to the present administration, the elections that brought them in were not the true reflection of the people’s will and therefore they are fraud,” he said.

While speaking on how Nigeria can sustain its democracy, he said: ”The political class must always respect the will of the people by allowing free, fair and credible elections that will lead to a legitimate government.”