From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A pregnant woman from Umuafom, Orogwe in Owerri west Local Government Area of Imo State was on Sunday hit by a trailer along the Onitsha/Owerri road, killing her instantly.

Eye witness from the scene of the incident told our correspondent that the trailer actually failed its brake and in the process of seeking for a wage to halt its motion rammed into the pregnant woman and the signpost of the Graziella Hotel.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The victim according to the source popularly known as “Nwanyi Umuafom” is a waitress to a local food vendor beside the hotel. She was said to have come out to attend to a customer but had her back turned to the trailer.

“She did not see the trailer coming because she had her back turned away from the trailer ,before she could realise it, the trailer was close to her and hit her from behind.” The source said.

The incident which happened at about 8:05 pm would have recorded more casualty according to the source, but most of them were almost facing the trailer and had to jump immediately away from the rampaging vehicle.

“About 16 people would have been part of the casualty but thank God they were all facing the trailer as it was approaching and jumped to the other side of the road to avoid danger, another girl selling roasted chicken and pork meat also cheated death but her commodities she was selling were completely crushed by the long vehicle”.

The driver of the vehicle ran away from the scene before angry youths from the deceased community mobilised and vandalised the trailer.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .