The Presidency has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was duly invited to the 2019 presidential inauguration and Democracy Day, celebration.

Former heads of state as well as former presidents were absent at the Democracy Day celebrations last Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier declared June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day while the inaugural celebration had numerous pro-June 12 supporters in attendance, in Abuja.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, he said: “Former president Obasanjo, owes an answer to Nigerians on his absence from the 2019 Presidential inauguration and Democracy Day celebration because the claim that he was not invited or he did not receive an invitation cannot be sustained..

“The fact remains that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, sent an invitation to him on May 16. The invitation was sent to Chief Obasanjo’s known forwarding address, detailing out all the major events, and the invitation cards were delivered by a reputable courier company, as confirmed.”

“The receipt of the letter and invitation cards, as delivered by the courier company, was confirmed by Mr. Taiwo Ojo, the long standing personal secretary to the former president. If, in the circumstance, Chief Obasanjo did not see or receive the letter and invitation cards as published by Vanguard newspaper (Page 16, June 16, 2019) and several other news platforms, then, the former president needs to find out what is happening with his own secretariat.”