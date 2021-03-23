From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman of the newly constituted All Progressives Congress (APC) Contact/Strategic committee, Governor AbubakarBadaru, has said that the June date fixed to conduct the party’s National Convention is still feasible.

Speaking on the sideline after the inauguration of the Committee, the Jigawa State Governor, assured that his committee will do their best to increase the party base and contacts.

Asked pointedly whether the June date for national convention will still feasible, he replied: “It is very feasible. I know the national Caretaker Committee are committed to delivering in June. And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.”

On how soon his reports will be made public, he said: “Well, I believe from the mandate given to us, we will do our best to increase the party base and its contacts. Bring in more people into the party. And, those that are not happy with the party we will engage them also.

“And make sure they understand where we are going. The idea is to build the party for greater strength and that we are committed to doing that,” he said.

What about the fear that Nigeria may turn to a one state party in the course of drawing more member to the party, he replied: “There will always be opposition. It can never be one state party. There are people that will still leave the party.”

He also joked that the party has lost count on membership strength, stressing: “We have even lost count. There will be a parties and there will be opposition that will draw attention to the mega parties. I believe we are getting to sustainable development and good party politics.”

On the committee, he said: “As you note, you have seen the committee is represented by highly placed members of the party. And, they follow up on the development of the party in the nooks and crannies of this country.

“So, they know what is right and they will give recommendations best to benefit the party. And they will bring everybody on board and make sure we build our strength bigger and bigger by the day.

“I believe the Committee is important. This role of bringing people together is having understanding or grievances will make way for smooth running of the party, smooth conduct of party primaries and the convention.

“I am sure the scars in many areas and the party members will come together and do what is right for the greater benefit of the party. And that is why we have to work together tirelessly to be sure all party members are including all the nook and corner of the country speaks with one voice and are really working together towards the development of the party.

“You have seen the tremendous progress that the APC led administration by President Muhammadu Buhari has done. You look at the road infrastructure. You look at railways and social interventions in this country. You look at power, food security even with the dwindling resources that we received. President Muhammadu Buhari has done wonderfully well.

“And that is why during the registration exercise, you will see people trooping in thousands into the party. Initially, we printed only 12 thousands members but now we have gone 10 million members. Now, we have gone to 36 million. And that is not even enough.

“And now, we are printing more because when people see what President Muhammadu Buhari has done with one side of the resources than the previous administration get. And the support is really tremendous,” he said.