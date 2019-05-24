The international dance workshop and conference being organized by Guinness Book of World Records holder, Kafayat Shafau-Ameh popularly known as Kaffy, holds next month at her corporate office in Ajah, Lagos.

Tagged: ‘The Dance Workshop & Conference (TDWC) 2019, the event is designed to inspire, train and mentor participants in the art and business of dance.

An excited Kaffy told TS Weekend: “The dance workshop and conference is designed to inspire, train and mentor dancers in the art and business of dance, and how to establish a profitable career through dance. The project fuses dance with entrepreneurship, to provide a well-rounded educational experience for professional dancers in Africa, and establish the need for structure and discipline required to pursue a career in the performing arts and the entertainment industry.”

According to the Danceathon queen, keynote speakers and instructors at the three-day-event include Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Mr. John Bray, US Consular General, Frank Gatson, creative director for Beyonce and Destiny’s Child, Kay Ovia, and Valentine Ozigbo. Others are Marcus Cobb, DanceFikshun, Jusbmore, Dancegod Lloyd, Courtnae Paul, Sino Dinuywa, Kwame Kideyez Osei, and Ice Nweke.

Participants are encouraged to register at www.tdwcafrica.com.