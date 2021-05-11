Nigeria will likely play three friendly games in June following the postponement of the start of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers, owngoalnigeria.com can has disclosed.

Already talks are at an advanced stage with African duo of Senegal and Cameroon.

Recent reports indicate that a date with Germany ahead of their campaign at Euros 2020 will likely happen.

Preliminary talks have been held between both countries with coach Gernot Rohr playing a big role in the talks as he bid to keep his team busy.

Austria looks the likely venue of the game if talks end up on a positive note with Nigeria keen on playing a quality European opposition with the team set to converge in Europe for the next international break.

For now, deals to play Senegal and Cameroon respectively are at an advanced state but that of Germany or possibly another European opposition hasn’t advanced but it could in the coming days.