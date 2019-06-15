Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The eldest daughter of the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, Omolola Abiola-Edewor, says President Muhammadu Buhari has shown an uncommon courage by honouring and immortalising her father.

Abiola-Edewor in a statement entitled “June 12- President Muhammadu Buhari

Rekindles Nigeria’s Hope”, issued on Friday, in Abeokuta, declared that with the honour done to Abiola, Buhari has “officially laid to rest the ghost of the annulment of that election.”

According to her, “the President by the gesture has signed a new democratic contract with the Nigerian people that he stands firmly with democrats and democratic tenets thus denouncing autocracy and injustice”.

She, however, implored the president to urgently address the security issues in the country, noting that it “had taken a very worrisome and dire dimension threatening our very existence.”

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the Abiola family, I wish to thank the president, the federal government, the legislature for ratifying and passing into law the bill as proposed by the executive, and indeed all Nigerians for keeping faith with the struggle all of these years, particularly the civil society groups and of course NADECO.