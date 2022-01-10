From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three young men at the weekend, met their death in the Obiohia axis of Aba, Abia State over their involvement in alleged kidnapping and theft.

The first to be killed by residents of the area, were two young men whose identity could not be ascertained for allegedly kidnapping a child.

It was gathered that the child whose name was not made public, was going for a church programme in company with with her mother when suddenly, the two men operating in a commercial motorcycle( Keke Napep) accosted them and snatched the little girl from her mother and sped off.

The mother was said to have raised the alarm which attracted some passersby who went after the hoodlums.

The suspects were latter apprehended by the crowd, who after rescuing the child, killed them with dangerous weapons and set their tricycle on fire.

In another breath, a young man was two days after the kidnap incident, killed in the same area by angry mob.

The young man in his late 20s was reported to have broken into an apartment in the area and made away with their Plasma TV.

A witness account had it that when some people saw the suspect with the household item, they accosted him and during interrogation, the suspect was said to have admitted that he stole the TV set and took people to the apartment he collected it from.

The angry mob immediately hacked him down and set him on fire.

A resident who spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity, said residents who have been angry because of the rising crime in the area, decided to pass instant judgment on anybody involved in criminality in the area.