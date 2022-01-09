From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three young men at the weekend, met their Waterloo in the Obiohia axis of Aba, Abia state when they were killed following their involvement in kidnapping and theft.

The first to be killed by residents of the area, were two young men whose identity could not be immediately ascertained and who allegedly kidnapped a child.

It was gathered that the child whose name was not made public, was going for a church programme with the mother when suddenly, the two men operating in a Keke Napep, appeared from nowhere and snatched her from her mother’s arms and sped off.

The mother was said to have raised the alarm which attracted some passersby who went after the hoodlums.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The criminals were latter apprehended by the crowd, who after rescuing the child, killed the two kidnappers and set their tricycle on fire.

In another breath, a young man was two days after the kidnap incident, killed in the same area by angry mob.

The young man in his late 20s was reported to have broken into an apartment in the area and made away with their Plasma TV.