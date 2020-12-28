From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Two persons were set on fire on Monday by an angry mob at ASAS area of Molete and Oke-Ado in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident, according to sources, occurred in the morning. One of the two lost his life to the lynch mob, while the other person was rescued by operatives of the Oyo State Security Network, aka Amotekun Corps.

The rescued person had been beaten to a pulp and set on fire before help came for him. He has since been handed over to the Oyo State Police Command and is receiving treatment at the police clinic in Eleyele.

Though details of what caused the mob to lynch the two individuals are still unclear at the time of this report, the other person nabbed at Oke-Ado, sources say, had attempted kidnapping in the area.

Police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident.

According to him: ‘Sequel to this, investigation has commenced into the matter to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the action of the angry mob.

‘Notwithstanding, the act of jungle justice is condemned in strong terms as this has become a recurring decimal in the state. When allowed to continue unabated, it will degenerate into what all and sundry will not be able to curb thereafter and many innocent lives will be terminated unjustly.’

The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, the police spokesman stated, has warned ‘those that are taking laws into their hands to stop forthwith before the long hands of the laws will catch up with them.’