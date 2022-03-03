From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Luck ran against three suspected robbers operating within the Upper Iweka axis of Onitsha, Anambra State yesterday as angry mob lynched them for allegedly stealing a woman’s handbag which contained a mobile telephone among other items.

The suspects were believed to be thieves that terrorised the business hub and used tricycles to escape.

According to source, the robbers dispossessed a lady of her handbag but couldn’t escape as their tricycle developed fault.

“The incident happened at Upper Iweka motor park, almost in front of Star Sunny motor park, in Onitsha. The men who were operating with a tricycle stopped and dispossessed a lady of her phone. As they went back into the tricycle about to take off, the tricycle malfunctioned and refused to start.

“They became panicky, and in the process, some boys who were calling passengers into their vehicles in the motor park quickly pounced on them and beat them up.

“Shortly after, some people brought tyres and while some others brought petrol, and they were set ablaze immediately. Their remains are still here,” the source said.

The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who confirmed the incident said three persons were burnt while the fourth among them escaped.

Ikenga however said the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Echeng Echeng is saddened over the resort to jungle justice.

He said police operatives recovered a tricycle, handbag and an Infinix phone that was allegedly disposed of from a female victim by the hoodlums operating along Owerri road, Romchi transport park, Onitsha.

“Meanwhile, police personnel are already on the ground and efforts are employed to apprehend the fleeing gang member” he said.