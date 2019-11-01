On Saturday Zamalek and Al Ahly will clash in the Cairo Derby and for the second time this season; the 165th game, and Forward Junior Ajayi is looking forward to the game of the season with great anticipation.

Ajayi, who joined Al Ahly from CS Sfaxien in 2016, has been a key player for the Red knights in against their arch rivals since making his debut three years ago.

On his first outing against Zamalek, the former Shooting Stars scored the winner in 2016 coming off the bench.

Recollecting the events of his debut Cairo Derby in an interview with Osasu Obayiuwana [BBC_WF] , the Nigeria international described it as “a huge value”.

“My first derby was in my first season in 2016, I came in as a substitute in the 80th minute and scored in the match winner in the 86th minute,” Ajayi recalled.

“I have played them six times and scored four goals and it’s of huge value for me. Once you can score against Zamalek you’re the talk of the town and you know big matches are for big players and whenever we want to play this game it’s a great feeling.

“This kind of a game makes you a big player, makes you an important player. Just imagine playing in a game that involves Barcelona and Real Madrid and you end up scoring, it’s a thing of joy.”