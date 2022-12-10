From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the controversy surrounding the high cost of the new uniform of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the service has disclosed that the new uniform is given free of charge.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the National Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar said that not only that the uniform is given free of charge, other accoutrements are also given free of charge for junior officers who are from Grade Level 7 downward.

According to him, it’s only the senior officers from Grade Level 8 are expected to buy for their uniforms.

He wondered why the junior officers are complaining, saying that the service is just dealing with people on Grade Level 10 and it has not cascaded downward yet.

“It’s not only applicable to us. All other uniform organisations changed uniform. Senior officers of NCoS buy their uniforms. Junior officers are given free. Not only uniforms but the accoutrement. I am talking about the button, the headgear, the service shoes and everything. But for senior officers they have to buy their own and it’s at a very reduced rate. I entered this job some 30 years ago. It’s a standard that all senior officers buy their uniforms while the junior officers are given free.

“The payment is spread over three months. From Grade Level 7 downward are given free. From inspector downward are given free. For senior officers on Grade Level 8 upward they buy their uniforms” he submitted adding that the junior officers should not complain because it’s being distributed from the senior cadre and it will not get to them soon.

“It has not even reached Level 10 yet. We are dealing with controllers, assistant controllers now. There’s no basis for comparison because it has not even reached the junior officers yet. We are going downward and they were supposed to start payment from October but they couldn’t pay. So, they were asked to start payment from November, December and January. So, what’s supposed to be for three months have been spread over four months to enable them pay.

So, those who are complaining are those not given the uniform yet. I know controllers will not complain” he stated.

Recall that personnel of the NCoS

were asked to pay N70,000 for three pairs of the newly-flagged off uniform introduced to the service.

It was learnt that the newly- introduced uniform was not discussed neither was it formally introduced until head of departments were merely told to expect a change of the agency’s uniform.