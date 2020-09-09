Godwin Tsa Abuja

The legal community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Wednesday gathered to pay tribute to late Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the FCT.

Justice Okeke died on August 4, 2020 at the age of 64 after a brief illness.

At the solemn ceremony which took place at the Ecunumical centre were Justices of the various divisions of the nation’s courts including the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem was represented at the event, including the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho who was represented by Justice Okon Abang and the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Ishaq Bello who was represented by Justice Adegbola Adeniyi.

Some Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), include Chief Chris Uche SAN, Joe Kyari-Gadzama (SAN); Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN); Mrs. Victoria Awomolo (SAN); Jibrin Okutepa (SAN); Sunday Ameh (SAN); Patrick Ikwueto (SAN); Ola Olanikpekun (SAN) and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu.

In his opening prayer at the Night of Tribute, Pastor Emmanuel Ogunbiyi of the FCT branch of the NBA asked God to keep him in his bosom.

In her welcome speech, the Chairman of the NBA, Abuja chapter, Mrs Hauwa Shakarau extolled the virtues of the late Jurist who she described as a trail Blazer and a gentleman.

Describing the death of Justice Okeke as a “rude shock” Shakarau drew inspiration from the words of William Shakespeare who wrote; ” Cowards die many times before their deaths; The valiant never taste of death but once.”

She further described the late Jurist as “an outstanding gentleman who loved all that came his way. As a former Chairman of our Unity Bar, he was a true ambassador of the branch.”

In his exaltation, the Chairman of the Nigerian Christian Association (CAN), North-Central, Rev. Israel Akanji urged Nigerians to always live a life that will have blessed memories.

Rev. Akanji who took his reading from the book of Proverbs 10: 7, also prayed to God to comfort and strengthen the family of late Jurist.

Justice Okeke who hails from Idemili North Local Government Area of Onitsha, Anambra State, was called to Bar in 1985 and completed his National Youth Service (NYSC), the following year

Justice Okeke, some high profile cases during his time on the bench including the corruption case filed against a retired judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, along with his wife, Olubolade, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In his ruling on April 5, 2017, he upheld the defendants’ no-case submissions and dismissed the charges.

His ruling was on February 28, 2018, affirmed by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal affirmed the dismissal of the case as speculative.

He also delivered judgment in the fundamental human right violation case involving the Publisher of ElombahNews, Daniel Elombah and two others.

The judge awarded damages of five million Naira against the Nigeria Police Force.

In another landmark judgment, the late Justice Booked had slammed a fine of N5 million on Airtel Nigeria Limited for violation of customer’s right to privacy.

The plaintiff, Emmanuel Anene, on December 21 filed a suit against Airtel for continuous disturbances through unsolicited messages to his line.

The judge held that the crucial issue that calls for determination here was whether or not that the plaintiff evidence made out a case to justify the claims in the reliefs he sought.

Okeke said: “One of the reliefs sought an order of the court seeks for the award of damages.

“A plaintiff who seeks for a violation of right is to succeed on the strength of his case and not on the weakness or absence of the defence.

“Though, he can rely on the absence of the defence to support his case.”

Okeke said the burden of proof could shift from party to party until the issue in contention is resolved.

The court records showed that the plaintiff evidence of claims was served on the defendant and led evidence in the support of same.

Okeke also stated: “The defendant who was afforded the opportunity failed to file statement of defence contradicting the plaintiff’s statement of claim or fails to lead evidence in challenge to the claims; it means he had admitted the facts.

“Unless the court does not believe in the evidence or sees any reason in contrary in law it reserves a duty to act on such.

“The defendant failed to place any evidence on the other scale of balance there is nothing against in which the plaintiff’s evidence can be weighed.”