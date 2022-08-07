By Christy Anyanwu

Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, had a glittering career in the banking and finance industry that spanned 25 meritorious years.

Starting out in Ecobank as one of the pioneer staff in 1989, after beginning his career in Deloitte Adetona, Isichei and Co, Chartered Accountants in Lagos in August 1985, he rose through the ranks, to become a deputy manager and chief inspector in 1993.

He left Ecobank in August, 1993 to take up a higher challenge in Citizens International Bank Plc as a full manager incharge of domestic operations, and later rose to become deputy general manager.

With the merger of Citizens Bank and other banks to form Spring Bank, he was appointed as executive director in charge of South-East/South-South branches in 2008.

Three years later, 2011, he moved to Mainstreet Bank as executive director (operations and information technology) and retired from the bank in December 2014.

In the run up to his investiture as the District Governor, Lions Club District 404A1 Nigeria 2022/2023, he spoke with Sunday Sun and shed light on the impact of the respected NGO that renders humanitarian services.

You were born the same year Nigeria gained independence from Britain. Looking at where Nigeria is today, how do you feel about the development indices of the country?

The development indices of Nigeria make up a mixed bag. We have made tremendous progress in many areas. In terms of financial resources, Nigeria has much more today than in 1960, when it gained independence from Britain. The level of infrastructural development is higher. There are many more educated people today than at independence. Economically, Nigeria has advanced more than where we were in 1960. However, I am not sure that our coefficient of happiness is better today than it was at independence. I also believe that compared to our peer countries as at 1960, we are significantly lagging behind in terms of development, quality of life, per capita income and level of patriotism and pride in our nation.

What motivated your interest to join the Lions Club?

I joined the Lions Clubs International out of curiosity and fascination about their selfless and humanitarian services. I went to visit a senior friend, the late Lion Tony Awa sometime in 1995 and saw a banner in his house about Lions Clubs raising funds to build a home for motherless babies somewhere in Lekki. I asked him what kind of organization, being neither a church nor a government agency would be building a home for motherless home. He later invited me to Yaba Lions Club meeting and here I am today as a District Governor. It has been a worthy journey in service to humanity. I have been involved is so many humanitarian services since then, both in the Lions Clubs Association and on a personal level.

UNN graduates refer to themselves as lions and lionesses. Did that inform your decision to join the Lions Club? And how long have you been a member?

As a graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, I was already a lion before I joined the Lions Club. Joining the Lions Club has made me a double lion. In fact, come to think of it, I am actually a triple lion.

The name of my kindred is “Odo Agu” which means “The habitat of the lion”. So, traditionally I am also a lion. Legend has it that my kindred and people have an affinity with lions such that lions will not harm us and we will not harm lions. I never got to see any lions anyway because there were no more forests in our time. I joined Yaba Lions Club in 1995 and since then, I have served as Club Secretary, Club President, Zone Chairperson, Second Vice District Governor and First Vice District Governor before becoming District Governor on July 1, 2022. The term of office is one year which ends on June 30, 2023.

What ethics does the Lions Club hold dear to heart?

The Lions Clubs International has one of the most beautiful codes of ethics that I have ever come across. All members of the Lions Club are obligated to live up to these ethics. One of my aspirations in this Lions service year is to spread the gospel of Lionism and attract many more Nigerians to the association. Let me tell in a nutshell the code of ethics of the Lions Club: to show my faith in the worthiness of my vocation by industrious application to the end that I may merit a reputation for quality of service; to seek success and to demand all fair remuneration or profit as my just due, but to accept no profit or success at the price of my own self-respect lost because of unfair advantage taken or because of questionable acts on my part; to remember that in building up my business it is not necessary to tear down another’s; to be loyal to my clients or customers and true to myself; whenever a doubt arises as to the right or ethics of my position or action towards others, to resolve such doubt against myself; to hold friendship as an end and not a means. To hold that true friendship exists not on account of the service performed by one to another, but that true friendship demands nothing but accepts service in the spirit in which it is given; to always bear in mind my obligations as a citizen to my nation, my state, and my community, and to give them my unswerving loyalty in word, act, and deed. To give them freely of my time, labor and means; to aid others by giving my sympathy to those in distress, my aid to the weak, and my substance to the needy and lastly, be careful with my criticism and liberal with my praise; to build up and not destroy. If five percent of Nigerians are able to live by the ethics code of Lions Club, our country will become a wonderful place.

How have you been able to achieve balance between your work as a professional and the demands of the Lions Club activities?

It is tough combining the day job with humanitarian services but we have a saying in the Lions Clubs that if you want to get a job done, you should give it to a busy person. Being involved in volunteer services has a way of energizing you and getting you to do more. What it takes is the ability to strike an appropriate balance. It you do not strike that balance then the humanitarian service will begin to interfere with the means of livelihood and this will in turn impair the ability to contribute treasure.

What lessons have you learnt about life as a person?

I have learnt many lessons in life that have shaped my world view. First, I believe that respect is a fundamental right of every human being. Everyone deserves respect and should be respected irrespective of who the person is. Second, I believe in the goodness of man. Every human person has ingredients of goodness in them. These elements of goodness when nurtured grow to make each person a better person. We need to keep on encouraging people to be the good persons they are created to be. Thirdly, I do not repay evil with evil. I strive to overcome evil with good. Fourthly, I believe that collective good of all is more important than individual good. Finally, I have learnt to do right by choice.

As you look forward to your investiture, what major achievements do you hope to record by the end of your tenure?

Our aspirations for this service year are as follows: to grow our membership. In the Lions Clubs Association, our motto is: We serve. Our vision is that there will come a time when every need in the world will have a Lion to serve it. Our District 404A1 has a population of about 3000 persons while the entire Multiple District 404 Nigeria has about 10,000 persons out of a population of 200 million people. We need more citizens to join us to serve humanity. We plan to serve about 2 million people in this service year. In other words, our humanitarian services this Lions service year will impact 2 million people. Our five focal service areas are vison, diabetes, paediatric cancer, hunger and environment. We will provide humanitarian services in these and other areas of human need. We plan to embark on plastic bottles collection and disposal system that will help reduce the menace and impact of plastic bottles in our environment. We will build receptacles for collection of pet bottles to reduce the volume of used plastics that are dumped into drainages and create flooding and other environmental hazards. We plan to build a one-stop diabetes centre in Epe General Hospital. This project will Cost N100,000,000. We invite partnerships and support from individuals and corporate organizations to support us to achieve these humanitarian service aspirations.