Do not angrily quit your job to start a business because you don’t want to answer anybody sir or simply because you want to be your own boss. If you do so,Nigeria will teach you a lesson you will not forget in a hurry that is, if you recover from it.

If possible, while you answer sir and collect the so called insults from your boss, start building your own brand or business.

The problem with angrily quitting your job and starting a business is this, some businesses have gestation period of one year or more. And during this phase, you pay bills on the business without returns.

You dare not take away money from the business to either pay rent; pay children school fees, or settle any other expenses. As a matter of fact, staff salaries might be sourced from elsewhere.

So, before you angrily resign and start your own business, ensure that the next few months or years is already taken care of except you have another financial support system.

More importantly, if you have dependants, start planning how to generate money even when there is no sign of leaving your present job, so that the business can go through all the teething troubles while you still have some level of shock absorber.

If any business is paying all its bills in six months to one year, that’s a remarkable stride. But how many businesses can readily bring in money like that without some challenges?

Entrepreneurship is not MMM, it is not also for over excited fellows looking for quick cash. Entrepreneurs are those with more ideas and plans other than money.

You see that uncle, cousin or friends you always run to for financial assistance that claims he does not have money to give you, he is probably telling the truth even though you think he is doing well and can give you that small money you are looking for.

Sometimes, it takes a decade of consistently ovulating ideas, planning and implementing ideas for an entrepreneur to arrive at budget surplus. It is not easy to be an entrepreneur, a successful one at that.

An entrepreneur always have lined up plans, it might range from 2, 4, 10, 100 ideas. So, with such lined up ideas, any money coming his way is already assigned a duty. He is not the type that will tell you that village people are drawing his money. He or she has plans for their money so that the business can grow.

When money meets no idea in your head, you will wonder what is stealing your money. When ideas wait for money, money is hardly wasted.

Check it, village people are innocent of your constant rambling that your money is being spiritually taken.

Money is a living thing, probably a domestic bird and it flies away from where there is no idea to domesticate it.

A budding entrepreneur is not the type to hit a car stand if he stumbles on a 10 million naira accidentally. An entrepreneur lives life intentionally. You might accuse him/her of not knowing how to eat money but he/she is not running your type of programme.

To be an entrepreneur, you need sound understanding of gestation period. It is not a sprint; it is a marathon with Kenyan endurance capacity as a requirement.

By Guest Columnist David O. Ani

RE: FRIENDSHIP, ASSISTANCE AND ENTITLEMENT MENTALITY

Times are really hard and many are just managing. Unfortunately friends and family mistake you not asking them for favor to mean one has in abundance and once they come to you with their requests and you tell them you don’t have, they label you stingy. It really hurts when they do that, but we hope for better days.

–Marcus, Kaduna

Forget all these talk madam. Some people have in abundance and are still very stingy. My uncle is one of them. All his children are schooling abroad, but ordinary N40, 000 to pay my school fees, he cannot give me.

He reduced me to his house boy without any pay. I got tired and left when he was not willing to pay my school fees after I was offered admission into university.

This is a man I lived and served his family without pay since I was 10years old. Although he saw me through secondary school, paid for my JAMB and SSCE, once I secured admission, he hands off my matter.

But it’s all good because of him I do small business besides schooling and I’m almost done. It is not easy but I shall get there. Like I said, some people will never help you even in the midst of abundance.

–Victor

Amaka, thank you for always laying bare facts. You and Kate write on issues others would naturally avoid for fear of offending people or seen as too forward. Kudos to you! What you wrote on entitlement opened my eyes to the fact that I have this ugly mentality.

I just detach and start avoiding friends and family who don’t help me when I’m in need. I always assume they have and just refuse to help. Thank you for making me see things differently, you broadened my mind rather than the way I have always looked at it selfishly. More ink to your pen.

-Segun, Lagos

If many people think like you do, we will all live happily. Entitlement has killed a lot of people and has pushed many into the world of bitterness and hatred.

