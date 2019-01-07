Molly Kilete

Two pilots and three crew, who died in the recent Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35 M helicopter crash, would be buried tomorrow at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

The five died providing close-air support to troops of 145 Battalion, Damasak, Borno State, in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said the five heros who paid the supreme price for the country would be buried with full military honors at 9 o’clock in the morning.

Daramola in the statement said: “The burial ceremony of 5 crew members, who died in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Mi-35M helicopter that crashed on January 2, 2019, while providing close-air support to troops of 145 Battalion, Damasak, Borno State, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 8, 2018.

“The burial, with full military honours, will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road, Abuja at 9.00am.

