The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, made the disclosure and also paraded the suspects, during his maiden press briefing with journalists in Yola, the state capital on Thursday.

The suspects, were said to have some time in April 2020, allegedly conspired and kidnapped one Ardo Kulda and one Tela Bala all of Guyaku and Golantabal villages in Gombi LGA and collected N4.5million ransom.

The newly posted CP said, he was in the command to fight crime and criminality and that he is committed to weeding the state of criminal elements.

He said, “In other to achieve this, I intend to Police the State in tandem with the creed of the IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Inspector General of Police.

“But the Police cannot achieve much without the support of the community through information sharing, logistics support, adherence to the laws of the country.”