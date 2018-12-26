Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Four people have been feared killed and scores of civilians injured in attack on a remote community near Chibok by Boko Haram.

Members of the Boko Haram sect attacked Bolakla, a village some four kilometres to Chibok, in the southern part of Borno State at about 10:00p.m, on Tuesday night.

“Our people were still in the mood of Christmas celebrations when the insurgents came firing into the village people started fleeing into different directions. Most people slept in the bush. We lost four people in the attack,” a resident of Chibok told Daily Sun.

The Tuesday attack brought into three Boko Haram raids on communities in the southern part of Borno.

The insurgents ambushed military troops near Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area, last Thursday, and raided Makalama village in Chibok Local Government Sunday night, killing one persons and injuring about seven.

Security sources blamed Abu Shekau group for recent attacks in the area.

