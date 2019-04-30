Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Mahmud Ahmed and his daughter, have regained their freedom, unofficial source said.

The UBEC chair and his daughter were abducted by gunmen after killing his driver along Abuja-Kaduna highway on Sunday.

It was not clear whether any ransom was paid before they were released as police command in the state is yet to make any official statement.

But a source who did not want to be mentioned said, the family of the abducted person paid about N10 to secure their release at an undisclosed location.

The source said father and daughter had been taken to a private hospital for medical examination.