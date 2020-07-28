Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abia State chapter, Johnson Onuigbo is dead.

Onuigbo reportedly passed away, Monday evening.

A source close to the family who wouldn’t want his name in print confirmed the death of the party chairman whose tenure could have expired on April but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source however could not give further details as to the cause of his sudden demise.

His remains was reported to have been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in a hospital in Umuahia.