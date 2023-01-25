Ikonne died on Wednesday in Abuja, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie said in a statement on behalf of his family.

“I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness,” Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie said.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.”