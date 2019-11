The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered a rerun election in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district which Minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio contested with Senator Chris Ekpeyong.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ekpeyong, a former deputy governor, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the election but Akapbio filed a petition against his victory at the tribunal.

