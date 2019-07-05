Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has announced the appointment of two new police commissioners for Rivers and Anambra states.

Under the new arrangement, CP Abang John, is now the Commissioner of Police for Anambra State while CP DanDaura Mustapha, is the new commissioner of police for Rivers State.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement issued late on Friday night said the postings were with immediate effect.

Mba said: “Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of commissioners of police in charge of Anambra and Rivers states commands. “Consequently, a new Commissioner of Police, CP Abang John, formerly of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja, has been posted to Anambra State Police Command, while the erstwhile Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra State, CP DanDaura Mustapha has been redeployed to Rivers State as the new police chief.

“The former Commissioner of Police in charge of Rivers State, CP Usman Alhassan Belel completes the triangular movement as he returns to Force Headquarters, Abuja to take over as the new Commissioner of Police in the Department of Research and Planning.

“The postings which are strategically routine in nature are designed to enhance the overall effectiveness and efficiency of policing services in the affected states and departments.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has advised the newly-deployed commissioners of police to bring to bear, their experiences and expertise in dealing with the peculiar challenges in their new places of work.

“The postings are with immediate effect.”