The APC spokesperson in Jigawa, Bashir Kundu, confirmed the incident to reporters in Jigawa.
He said the official was pronounced dead while taking his breakfast and preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.
Mr Kundu said Mr Baba-Buji’s body was being prepared to be conveyed back to Jigawa State for burial rites.
Mr Baba-Buji was the APC vice chairman for Jigawa South-west.
More details about his death will be provided later.
