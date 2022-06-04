From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits terrorising Kaduna State in wee hours of today (Saturday) abducted 14 persons at a community called Iri Station which is about 8 kilometres from Idon town, Idon Ward of Kajuru local government area of the state.

Confirming this development to The Sun Newspapers, Supervisory Councillor of Admin, Finance and Health, Kajuru Local Government, Bala Jonathan gave the names of the abductees as Abdullahi, Yakubu Isah, Samson Julius, Angelina Julius, Pasema Daniel, Junior Julius.

Others are Bobo Julius, Saratu Mohammed, Asenath Sunday, Confidence Jerry, Barnaki Sunday, Moses Kenneth, Danladi Goma and Ummi Jibrin.

“These are the names of abducted persons in Iri Station which we have discovered for now. The sad event happened in the early hours of today, June 4, 2022”, Jonathan said.

According to this councillor, some of the earlier kidnapped victims are still with the bandits because their loved ones and communities have not been able to raise the ransom demanded by their abductors.

The kidnapping cases in and around Idon ward of Kajuru are becoming a recurring event that has led to the impoverishment of the people of the affected communities who have to do away with their life savings and farm produce to pay ransom to redeem their loved ones from ‘unknown’ gunmen who victimised them at will.

A local intelligence reveals that the bandits have been launching deadly coordinated attacks on the harmless communities from the same location around Ungwan Makeri of Mokoro Zankariya, Idon ward area of Kajuru without any known response from the state government and security agents to secure lives and property of these people.

In this year alone, hundreds of locals have been kidnapped at Ungwan Makeri, Idon town, Idon Hanyi, Agunu Dutse (not far from ACADA barracks in Kachia), Sabon Gari Kufana in Kajuru among others in the neighbouring Kajuru and Kachia local governments.

