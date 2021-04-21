From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising some local government areas in Kaduna metropolis Tuesday night attacked Greenfield University, killing one staff and abducting an unspecified number of students.

The university, which is the first private university in operation in the state, is located at Kilometres 34, Kaduna-Abuja highway, Chikun, after the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Alheri camp and Olam farms.

The attack comes in the aftermath of Governor El-Rufai’s position on banditry that the only way to ensure the safety of Nigerian school children is to kill all bandits.

The governor, disturbed by massive insecurity in his state, stated this at the stakeholders’ dialogue on Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria organised by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Abuja.

Already, 29 of the 39 kidnapped students of the School of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi LGA, are yet to regain their freedom from their abductors who stormed the school in a commando manner on March 11.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun on Wednesday, Spokesman for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige said, there was an incident in the school yesterday. A staff of the institution was shot dead and some students kidnapped.’