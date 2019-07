Barcelona have signed France forward Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid after paying his 120m euro (£107m) buyout clause.

The 28-year-old World Cup winner has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish champions.

Griezmann joined Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014 and scored 133 goals in 256 appearances.

He signed a new five-year deal in June 2018 but announced in May he would be leaving the club this summer. (BBC)