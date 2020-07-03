PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has suspended the Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, following herdmen-farmers clash in Hardawa ward in Misau Local Government Area of the state that claimed nine people.

Also suspended alongside the Emir are the District Head of Chiromah and Village Head of Zadawa or his representative .

The governor had, on Tuesday, suspended the Caretaker Chairman of Misau LGA, Yaro Gwaram the deputy, Baidu Kafin – Misau and his Secretary, Usman Abdu

Details later…