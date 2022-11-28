From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A Catholic Priest and immediate past Parish Priest of St Dominic’s Catholic Sachi, Makurdi, Benue state, Rev. Fr Michael Murphy is dead.

The Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Revd Wilfred Anagbe, confirmed this on Monday, in a letter signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Revd Fr. Jude Ortese.

Murphy died at the age of 94 after a brief illness.

According to the letter, Fr Murphy died at Bishop Murray Medical Center, Makurdi, in the early hours of Monday, 28, November, 2022.

The letter read in part, “I write to on behalf of the Makurdi Diocese, Most Revd Wilfred Anagbe, to announce to you the sad news of the death of one of our elder brothers, Revd Fr Michael Murphy, CSSP.

“Fr Murphy was a member of the congregation of the Holy Spirit, (Spiritans).

The Irish born priest “was born in 1932 and ordained to the priesthood in 1960. Since then, he had worked all his priesthood in Nigeria,” the letter said.

Bishop Anagbe who noted that funeral arrangements would be communicated later, prayed for the repose of Fr Murphy and the souls of all the faithful departed.