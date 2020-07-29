Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo has resigned.

Ongbabo, aside being the Health Commissioner, is also the Secretary of the state COVID-19 Action Committee and had been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic in the state.

Although, the reason for Ongbabo’s resignation was not known at the time of this report, Daily Sun gathered that Governor Samuel Ortom had accepted the resignation letter from him.

Speaking by telephone to newsmen, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase confirmed Ongbabo’s resignation.

“Governor Samuel Ortom, a short while ago accepted the resignation of Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo.

“The Governor thanked Dr Ongbabo for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours,” Akase stated.