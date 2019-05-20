Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army is about now taking delivery of more weapons and ammunition which just landed in Abuja. The consignment will boost its counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations in the country.

The weapons which came in a Boeing 727 cargo aircraft Aquiline International, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2:55 pm and was received by one Brigadier-General Robert Aiyenigba, Head Nigerian Army Operations Monitoring Team.

The weapons and ammunition are to boost army operations against terrorism, banditry and other security threats bedeviling the country.