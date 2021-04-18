From Molly Kilete, Abuja Following the continuous attack on some villages in Borno State by the Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP), terrorists, the minister of Defence Bashir Salihu Magashi, is visiting the state to confer with the commanders on the way forward.

Magashi, who left Abuja Sunday morning is being accompanied by the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor and other security chiefs.

It was gathered that the visit may not be unconnected with the recent attack Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area in the last one week.

The minister’s entourage was received on arrival by the theater commander, Operation Lafiya Dole Major-General Faruk Yahaya, top military commanders of the Air Task Force base among other senior officers.

Recall that troops in internal security operations at Damasak, successfully repel terrorist attack on a section of the town and now in full control of the area contrary to speculations that the terrorists over ran and took over the town.