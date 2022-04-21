From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

An early morning fire, on Thursday, engulfed part of the Makurdi office of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) situated at the Old GRA area of the Benue State capital.

The fire which reportedly started from the fuel dome of the bank quickly became ferocious thus drawing the attention of some workers who immediately raised alarm.

Staff of the bank and members of the community quickly rushed to the scene and called in fire service before the fire could spread to the main building.

When contacted, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Engr. Donald Ikyaaza who confirmed the report said he received a call informing him about the fire and he immediately drafted his men to the scene.

“It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now,” Ikyaaza said.

At the time our correspondent visited the area around 9:30am, there was no sign of any fire incidence as everyone within and around the premises were seen going about their normal businesses.