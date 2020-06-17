

…Appoints Gov Uzodinma to head Edo Primary committee, Appeal Panel

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There is reign of uncertainty in the secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as National Working Committee (NWC) members loyal to the suspended National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, met and quashed all the decisions taken by the Acting chairman, Victor Giadom, insisting that he has resigned his membership of the party.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, party’s National Vice Chairman (South-south), Hilliard Eta, said that the national leadership has also constituted commiittee to conduct the primaries for the Edo State governorship election, appointing the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, to head the committee.

He emphasised that having resigned to contest the Rivers state deputy governorship positionduring the 2019 general elections, Giadom has not been readmitted into the party, stressing that the national leadership equally constituted a Primary Appeal Committee for the Edo state governorship poll.

He said that although the constitution was silent on who should act in the absence of the national chairman and the Deputy National Chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi, currently ill, the members of the NWC appointed him to take charge of the secretariat.

A member of the NWC however described Giadom as an impostor, informing Daily Sun that the court order he was parading was to chair the proposed emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting before the outbreak of the health pandemic.

The secretariat is under the leadership of the two NWC members.