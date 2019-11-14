Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Seven Councilors from Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have petitioned the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over what they described as financial misconduct by the Chairman, Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the council, Hajiya Hadiza Ladi Yahuza.

A copy of the petition, dated November 13, 2019 and titled “Motion of vote of no confidence on Haj Hadiza Ladi Yahuza, Chairman, IMC Chikun local government council” was obtained by this correspondent in Kaduna on Thursday’s evening.

The councillors in that petition accused the IMC chair of Financial misconduct, misappropriation of funds and not carrying them along in the laffairs of things in the council.

The Legislative Arm of Chikun Local Government Area claimed to have earlier written, requesting for financial report/statement of the local government expenditure to be presented to it by the chairman in line with the local government development 2018-2020 without response from the office of the chairman.

The Councillors further accused the chairperson for carrying out a virement on the 2019 approved budget without seeking consent or notifying the legislative arm, which to them, was against the principles of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) and principle of separation of power.

According to them, the accused woman had not being carrying them along in the budget preparation and presentation of the Proposed 2020 Budget of the Local Government.

They also alleged that, the IMC Chairman was involved in contracts racketeering and abandoned projects by contractors awarded the projects.

“We sent numerous invitation to the chairman to come and clear herself and give detailed explanation but she refused to honour the invitation and as such the councillors passed a Vote of No Confidence on the Interim Management Committee of Chikun Local Government Area and called on Gov. Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai to suspend Hajiya Hadiza Ladi Yahuza from office as the IMC Chairman Chikun LGA and should be placed under investigation and should be relieved of her appointment and a competent hand should be sworn in to take charge of Chikun Local Government Council.”

The Councillors who appended their signature in the petition are David Habu Sabon Gari ward), Sunday Barde (Gwagwada ward), Rahila John Bivan (Narayi ward), Muh’d Yusuf Salisu (Kunai ward), Peter David Kajang (Rido ward), Rahab Christopher (Yelwa ward) and Ganaka James Kogi (Sabon Tasha).