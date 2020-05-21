Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Nigerian armed forces has trained an additional 220 medical personnel in the management COVID-19.

This brings to 300, the total number of medical personnel so far trained by the military to manage the pandemic.

Coordinator Defence Media Organization Major General John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing said the personnel were trained at Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja.

Enenche who said the Armed Forces of Nigeria has made available a total of 21 medical facilities to be used as isolation and treatment centres in intervention in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic, the training would afford those that have been trained to train other personnel at hospitals, related medical facilities and other places of deployment, to enhance capacity building in the management of the pandemic.

Speaking on the contributions of the military in fight against COVID-19, pandemic, enenche said “Recall that at the commencement of Armed Forces of Nigeria’s intervention in the containment of COVID-19 pandemic, it made available 21 medical facilities to be used as isolation and treatment centres. Additionally, 80 medical personnel were concentrated in Abuja and trained on COVID-19 case Management/Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), who were thereafter deployed to different geo-political zones of the Country and the FCT. Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, it was considered necessary to train additional personnel in selected Hospitals across the Armed Forces of Nigeria to boost the capacity of medical personnel in the management of COVID-19.

“The training package is a Train-the-Trainer, where the beneficiaries are expected to train other personnel at hospitals, related medical facilities and other places of deployment, to enhance capacity building in the management of the pandemic. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria COVID-19 case management/IPC training will be conducted in 8 designated military centres across the country, namely Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna, 6 Division Port Harcourt, 7 Division Maiduguri, 81 Division Lagos and Headquarters 82 Division Enugu. Others are Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Calabar, Headquarters Tactical Air Command Makurdi and Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja. At the end of this training the total number will be 300 personnel”.

Details later