Nasarawa State has recorded three (3) additional deaths and nine (9) confirmed cases of coronavirus bringing the total death to four (4) and ninety (90) confirmed cases in the state.

State Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this Thursday during a review meeting of COVID-19 in Government House Lafia the state capital.

He explained that out of the 90 confirmed cases in the state, four died while 705 samples were taken from the state to the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) for testing in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

“Out of the 705 samples taken, we have so far received 659 results and 90 were confirmed positive, while remaining results were still being awaited”

According to the governor, “the state unfortunately recorded four dead including the member of the State Assembly representing Nasarawa-West who had died earlier of the coronavirus.

