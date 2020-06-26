Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his wife, Edith, have gone on a 14-day isolation after one of his daughters tested positive to COVID-19.

The posted the latest development on his twitter account this morning.

He wrote: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID-19. Hence, in line with the laid out procedure, we are both going into isolation for the next 14 days.”

As at the time of filing this report, there 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Delta State.

Out of this figure, 429 are active, 159 patients have been discharged while 21 deaths have been recorded.